© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Newly Elected County Judge's Online Plans Forced His Resignation

Published April 3, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bill McLeod was elected county judge in Houston three months ago, and he's already resigned, though without meaning to. He posted online that he would love to, one day, run for state Supreme Court, not realizing what's in the state constitution. It says for a county judge to announce candidacy for another office means automatic resignation. KHOU-TV reports county commissioners do have the power to replace judges, so they could replace Judge McLeod with Judge McLeod. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.