New Hampshire Woman Stopped For Distracted Driving

Published April 3, 2019 at 7:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Plenty of us have been guilty of distracted driving, but it's hard to top a woman in Marlborough, N.H. Police pulled her over for using a cellphone while driving and then found she had no license and a kid on her lap. No, not a kid like a child. A kid is a name for a baby goat. So she was cited for the license violation but got away with just a warning for distracted driving by using a phone while cradling a goat. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.