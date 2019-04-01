Painting Of Jesus Disappears From Persian Gulf Museum

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ever misplace your car keys? Well, then you understand the frustration of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The Persian Gulf museum misplaced a painting worth $450 million - a painting of Jesus reputedly by Leonardo da Vinci. The New York Times reports the museum said it had the painting then canceled a showing. And staff don't know where the painting is. There is speculation it fell into the hands of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, but he's not talking.