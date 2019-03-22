Petco Welcomes All Leashed Pets, Including Texas Man's Steer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Texas man tested Petco to see if the pet supply company means what it says. Petco's policy is all leashed pets are welcome - all pets. Vincent Browning brought his properly leashed African Watusi steer. The animals with enormous horns commonly weigh over 1,000 pounds, but they're gentle. And the steer was welcomed. Bull in a china shop - bad. Watusi steer in a pet shop - just fine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.