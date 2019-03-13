© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Ohio Man Gives Up Food For Lent. He'll Survive On Beer

Published March 13, 2019 at 6:52 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An Ohio man, named Del Hall, has decided for Lent to give up all food. He'll survive for 46 days on a diet of only beer. Well, or liquid bread, as 17th-century monks called it when they did this. Mr. Hall told KDKA TV in Pittsburgh that he has tackled physical challenges before, like running a marathon and serving in the Army, but this one makes him nervous. On his Day 3 weigh-in, he told Twitter he was doing well and had lost seven pounds. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.