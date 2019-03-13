Mississippi State Agency Spends $18,000 Defending $200 Fine

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with your tax dollars at work. A Mississippi lawmaker requested a document from the State Department of Public Safety, which declined to provide it. So another agency, the Ethics Commission, fined them $200. Public safety officials said it was about the principle, and The Clarion-Ledger reports they've spent $18,000 on legal fees challenging the $200 fine so far. In financial terms, even if they win, they lose. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.