Stick Shift Thwarts Would-Be Car Thief

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a successful deterrent to car theft. A man in West Valley City, Utah, tried to steal a car. KUTV reports he approached a driver just as he was climbing in. Waving what appeared to be a gun, the carjacker slid behind the wheel, and it was then that the would-be thief realized he could never get away with this crime. He ran away without the vehicle, which he could not drive because it was a stick shift.