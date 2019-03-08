Officials In Saddle River, N.J., May Crack Down On Barking Dogs

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Saddle River, N.J., may crack down on dogs. Lawmakers proposed an ordinance against continuous barking. If your dog barks for 20 minutes straight, you could be fined or even jailed. While crafting this measure, lawmakers should consider some fine points. What if you don't like your neighbors, so you train your dog to bark exactly 19 minutes, then briefly pause? Also, if you are jailed for continuous barking, can you bring your dog? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.