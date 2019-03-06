© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Latest Social Media Sensation: The Vans Challenge

Published March 6, 2019 at 6:37 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yesterday we reported on people throwing sliced cheese at their babies and filming it. Well, today's throwing things update is throwing Vans sneakers across the room and filming it. The purpose is to prove or disprove the theory that Vans always land faceup. People have posted videos with reactions like, this is crazy, perfect landing. Guy named Chris tweeted, I had to explain to my mom why I was throwing all my Vans on the floor at 12 a.m. Yeah, Chris, why? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.