It's One Way To Get Off A Jury

Published March 1, 2019 at 5:26 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Jacob Maldonado was having a bad day, and that is why he tried to be released from a jury deciding an assault case. The Honolulu, Hawaii man started shouting, he's guilty. He is guilty. This did get him off the jury, but the judge figured out it was a stunt. Mr. Maldonado was arrested for contempt of court and spent a night in jail. He was later released without charge, meaning he will not have to face a jury of his peers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.