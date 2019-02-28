© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Healthy Handwriting

Published February 28, 2019 at 5:18 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Have you noticed more restaurants writing their menus on big chalkboards? This may be part of the reason. Researchers at The Ohio State University did a study giving participants fake menus - one in Helvetica font, the other in a typeface that looks handwritten. Respondents said the menu that looked handwritten corresponded with healthier food. A catch, though - this only worked at restaurants already billing themselves as healthy. I still think the word cheeseburger, when handwritten, is especially healthy for you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.