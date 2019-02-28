Healthy Handwriting

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Have you noticed more restaurants writing their menus on big chalkboards? This may be part of the reason. Researchers at The Ohio State University did a study giving participants fake menus - one in Helvetica font, the other in a typeface that looks handwritten. Respondents said the menu that looked handwritten corresponded with healthier food. A catch, though - this only worked at restaurants already billing themselves as healthy. I still think the word cheeseburger, when handwritten, is especially healthy for you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.