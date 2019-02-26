Officer Suspended After Suspects Make Out In The Back Of Police Car
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF YOUR LOVE, BABE")
BARRY WHITE: I've heard people say that...
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm David Greene.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF YOUR LOVE, BABE")
WHITE: ...Too much of anything is not good for you, baby.
GREENE: On the list of places where it is not appropriate to play this song, the back of a police car. According to the AP, a Florida police officer arrested a couple for shoplifting, then played Barry White for them as they smoked and made out in his patrol car.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF YOUR LOVE, BABE")
WHITE: (Singing) What can I say? What am I going to do?
GREENE: What the officer is doing now is dealing with a suspension. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.