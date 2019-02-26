© 2021
Ahead Of Nuclear Summit, Vietnam Deports Kim Jong Un Impersonator

Published February 26, 2019 at 6:53 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Before Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam for a summit, Kim Jong Un had to leave Vietnam. Hanoi is the location for a meeting between Kim and President Trump. In preparation, Vietnam's authoritarian government is deporting a Kim Jong Un impersonator. The Australian comedian, also known as Howard X, crashed the last summit in Singapore but won't be allowed this time. His partner, a President Trump impersonator, can stay as long as he doesn't appear in public. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.