Florida Church Offers Dog-Friendly Service

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A church in Plantation, Fla., has a way to boost the number of members - dog-friendly services on Saturdays. Father Albert Cutie described it to the Florida Sun-Sentinel. Up to a dozen dogs bring their owners, as they've done for years. They do not bark much, unless they encounter each other after communion. Now, dogs in a church may seem odd. But it is fitting because, as everybody knows, God spelled backward is dog. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.