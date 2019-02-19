College Lacrosse Superstar Has A Problem: His Big Head

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Nineteen-year-old Alex Chu is a lacrosse superstar. He is also a freshman at Wheaton College where he was recruited to play goalie. But he can't because he has a really large head. In high school, Alex used two helmets forged together. But that doesn't meet NCAA double standards, and a custom helmet would cost tens of thousands of dollars. His mom told The Boston Globe, quote, "all he wants is to play lacrosse." He's got the dedication. He's got the skill. He just needs the helmet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.