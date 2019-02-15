© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Toronto Man Remakes Famous Painting With 'Snowna Lisa'

Published February 15, 2019 at 5:13 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story about a man in Toronto who turned winter weather into high art. Being Canadian and all, Robert Greenfield has an ice rink in his backyard. After a recent snowstorm, Robert saw a pallet. He etched the snow to create the face of da Vinci's famous "Mona Lisa." He posted on his Facebook page, this is not exactly a masterpiece, but I present the "Snowna Lisa" (ph). Oh, and if you think that's bad, he wrote, wait till I tell you it should hang in the ig-Louvre (ph). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.