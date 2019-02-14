© 2021
Florida Man Tries To Pull One Over On The IRS

Published February 14, 2019 at 7:11 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Let's appreciate the creativity of a Florida man filing his taxes. In 2017, he reported an income under $20,000. He also reported paying $1 million in withholding taxes, so the IRS paid him a refund of 980,000 bucks. The alleged scam worked long enough for the man to put his money in a credit union and also to buy a Lexus, which the government is now seeking to recover. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.