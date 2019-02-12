© 2021
New Dating App Is Available Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Published February 12, 2019 at 6:50 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And just in time for Valentine's Day, news of a new dating app. It won't help you find the love of your life, but it will play cupid for cattle. The app is called Tudder. Get it? It features 42,000 profiles of different cows available for breeding across the U.K. Farmers look at the picks, read the stats and swipe right if they think it's a good match for their own cow. Who picks up the tab for the bad first date? Well if that happens, they've got to figure that one out on their own. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.