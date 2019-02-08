© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Go Ahead, Wear That Wedding Dress Again

Published February 8, 2019 at 5:18 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Most brides end up buying a wedding dress and storing it away somewhere, never to be worn again. Audrey Moore wanted to give her friends a reason to put them back on again. So she told her wedding guests they could either wear black, white, a costume or their own wedding dress. The actress from "Better Call Saul" wore a gorgeous, light-blue gown. When her friends expressed concern that their outfits would take attention away from her during the nuptials, she told them, I dare you to outshine me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.