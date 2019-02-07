© 2021
Ice Delays Portland's Worst Day Of The Year Bike Ride

Published February 7, 2019 at 6:53 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Isn't it bad enough if your community has to poke fun at itself by planning a Worst Day of the Year Bike Ride? Portland, Ore., holds this annual event in February, when, most years, it is awfully cold and wet. Can't get any worse, right? - well, until the worst day of the year has to be postponed because of ice. The Oregonian reports this Sunday's ride will move to February 24, when organizers are promising a better Worst Day ride. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.