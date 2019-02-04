© 2021
Voters In German Town Overwhelmingly Reject Naming Their Streets

Published February 4, 2019 at 5:55 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A town in Germany voted against progress. Voters do not want their streets named. Hilgermissen was formed from several old villages, and no street has a name. Your home address is just a number plus the name of your old village. Authorities want to change that as the city grows, but the measure to name streets was defeated 60 to 40 percent. If there were more voters in favor, they apparently didn't know the address of the polling place. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.