Have You Taken Remedial College Classes?

By Elissa Nadworny ,
Meg Anderson
Published February 4, 2019 at 11:22 AM EST
College students

Updated July 26, 2019

Did your college require you to take classes that didn't count toward your degree — classes that were supposed to help you catch up and get ready for college courses?

These are sometimes called remedial, developmental or intervention classes. We're not talking about general education classes that you may have been required to take in order to graduate.

NPR is looking into just how common these classes are — and how helpful they are for students.

Tell us what they were like for you, in the form below or here. Your response may be used in an upcoming project for NPR, and a producer may reach out to you.

Do you work at a college that offers remedial courses? To share your experiences about them, please email us at npred@npr.org.

This form was closed on July 26, 2019.

