911 Operator Helps Young Student Burdened By 'Tons Of Homework'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A 911 dispatcher named Antonia Bundy took a call earlier this month from a boy who sounded frustrated and sad.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: I had a really bad day, and I don't know.

ANTONIA BUNDY: What happened at school that made you have a bad day?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: I just have tons of homework.

MARTIN: Which is not a reason to call 911. But Bundy wasn't busy, so she helped the young man work through what clearly felt to him like a math emergency. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.