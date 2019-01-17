Public Embrace In Egypt Gets 2 College Students Punished

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Video in Egypt showed a college student on his knees proposing to another student.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Foreign language spoken).

INSKEEP: She leaped into his arms. He spun her around, and people watched.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Cheering).

INSKEEP: And then he was suspended from college - for two years. And she was expelled. A public embrace is frowned upon in Egypt. But after a public outcry, the punishment has been reduced. For their expression of joy, they will only be barred from first semester exams. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.