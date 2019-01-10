© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Posh Paris Restaurant That Caters To Nude Patrons To Close

Published January 10, 2019 at 6:41 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, here to tell you that you only have a few more weeks to eat in a posh, Parisian restaurant while in the nude. O’Naturel opened in Paris about a year ago. Diners take their clothes off in a dressing room and lock away their phones for privacy reasons, then they take a seat in the dining room for a fabulous meal in the buff. The owners reassure patrons that not everyone is looking at them. But easy for them to say - the wait staff is all clothed. O'Naturel closes February 16. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.