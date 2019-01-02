Mississippi Man Orders 1 Diamond Bracelet, Is Sent 48 Of Them Instead

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with the story of a Mississippi man who got a surprise in the mail. Actually, make that 47 surprises. Dale Dickerson ordered his wife one diamond bracelet for Christmas online, but he opened the box to find 48 of them. Dale called the company and sent the extra bracelets back. In return, it sent the Dickersons a pair of diamond earrings as a thank-you. Quite appropriately, the name of the company is Jewelry Unlimited. It's MORNING EDITION.