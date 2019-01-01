© 2021
Rescued Cow Along N.J. Highway Gives Birth To Calf Named Winter

Published January 1, 2019 at 6:36 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with an update on the rescued cow. We reported yesterday that a cow was bound for the slaughterhouse when it slipped out of a truck and wandered around a New Jersey highway until it was caught. She was then taken to a shelter. And on this New Year's Day, we can give you more news. The shelter says the cow, named Brianna, has become a mother. The calf is a girl, appropriately named Winter, and Winter seems completely unaffected by her mother's tumble off a truck. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.