© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Mom Gives Daughter Advent Calendar Meant For Cats

Published December 24, 2018 at 7:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Jess Evans was shopping in England, and she bought an advent calendar - not just any advent calendar, one with Garfield on the front, and also these cool, green-colored chocolates, only they weren't chocolates. They were pieces of catnip because the Garfield calendar was meant for cats and not for Jess' 9-year-old daughter, Alissa. The Independent reports that Alissa is just fine, so is Jess, though she feels like, quote, "the worst mother ever." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.