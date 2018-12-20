© 2021
British Family Seeks Photographer To Document Their Vacation

Published December 20, 2018 at 6:40 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

Vacation selfies apparently aren't enough for one British family. A posting recently appeared on a job website for photographers. The gig - shoot the family's travels in Monaco, Abu Dhabi and Rio, among other places. But the family, who wants to stay anonymous, said rookies need not apply. They want at least five years of experience. It pays $100,000 for the year, plus travel, accommodation, food and a month vacation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.