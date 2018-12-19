Man Eating At An Oyster Bar Bites Down On A Pearl

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Rick Antosh was having lunch with a friend in New York's Grand Central Terminal earlier this month when he came across something hard in his food. A piece of utensil, he thought? Had he chipped a tooth? But Jeff (ph) was eating at an oyster bar, and the BB-sized object turned out to be a pearl. He paid $14.75 for his oysters. The pearl could be worth thousands. Jeff says he doesn't plan to sell. He'll keep the pearl as a good luck charm. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.