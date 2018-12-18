Cat In Nova Scotia Sneaks Into A Box And Ends Up In Montreal

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news of an unexpected vacation. Baloo the cat snuck into a box, I assume, not realizing this box was being shipped from his owner's home in Nova Scotia 700 miles to Montreal. CTV News reports the parcel arrived, and the shipping company discovered the passenger. They used the shipping code to figure out where the package and Baloo came from. A nonprofit was helping Baloo get home - had to feel like first class compared to that trip out, right? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.