Pete Shelley Of The British Punk Band Buzzcocks Dies At 63

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHAT DO I GET?")

BUZZCOCKS: (Singing) I just want a lover like any other. What do I get?

And today we are remembering the lead singer of the seminal punk band the Buzzcocks. Peter Shelley passed away yesterday at the age of 63. His band was part of the music movement out of England in the '70s, playing with bands like the Clash and the Sex Pistols. But the Buzzcocks' music had a pop sensibility that set them apart.

And it all began thanks to an ad posted at his school. Variety says the ad read, wanted - people to form a group to do a version of the Velvet Underground's "Sister Ray." Shelley answered, and the Buzzcocks were born.