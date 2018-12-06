Substitute Teacher In New Jersey Questions Santa's Existence

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A substitute teacher in New Jersey won't be returning to work. NJ.com reports she told first-graders that Santa Claus is not real. This led to a discussion in the class about the Easter Bunny, the tooth fairy, The Elf on the Shelf. She said they're fake, too. The principal of the school said she showed poor judgment.

Now, we've had an unofficial policy on our program to never question Santa's existence on the air because - well, because.