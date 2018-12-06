'Nutcracker' Prince Proposes To Dewdrop Fairy. She said 'Yes'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. On Sunday, Allison Evans was performing in "The Nutcracker" with the Metropolitan Ballet in Wichita. She was the Dewdrop Fairy. And inexplicably, her boyfriend, Dalton Rupp-Meinert, who is not a dancer, was cast months earlier as the prince. All became clear during the performance when Dalton dropped to one knee and proposed. The Dewdrop Fairy said yes, which was a relief. But Dalton later said he had actually been far more nervous about remembering his ballet moves.