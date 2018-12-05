Man Tires Of Deciding What To Wear Each Day

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're struggling to decide what to wear today, well, you don't have to do this. You could follow Zach Carlsen's lead. The Minnesota man didn't want to waste time on clothing choices. And so according to the Duluth News Tribune, he bought five pairs of the same pants, nine T-shirts, four sweaters. And every morning, he puts on essentially the same outfit. Wouldn't that make life boring? Although sometimes, I like not having to decide what words to say - same every day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.