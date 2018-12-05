Dutch Court Rejects 69-Year-Old Man's Bid To Change His Age

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Be honest. Have you ever lied about your age - maybe just, you know, rounded up or down as suited your particular need? A Dutchman named Emile Ratelband wanted to change his age by more than a rounding error. He is a 69-year-old single man who believes he'd get better results on dating apps if he were 20 years younger. So he filed a lawsuit to officially change his age to 49. The court rejected his argument but said he's more than welcome to feel 20 years younger and act accordingly. It's MORNING EDITION.