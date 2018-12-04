RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SIMON: Closing the current procedure.

MARTIN: Simon is a German robot who has been living on the International Space Station with Commander Alexander Gerst. But as demonstrated in a video, Simon can get a little testy. At one point in the demonstration, Gerst asks the robot to play some music - no problem. But when Gerst asked him to stop, Simon refuses. Then, the emotional manipulation sets in. And Simon asks...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SIMON: Don't you like it here with me?

