© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

After Plane Troubles, German Chancellor Ends Up On Commercial Flight

Published December 3, 2018 at 6:25 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with this installment of, world leaders, they're just like us. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane had technical problems, and she ended up on a commercial flight from Germany to Argentina for the G-20 summit. Next to her in business class was 28-year-old Agustin Aguero. He told a German news site he, quote, "never expected such a normal person." The chancellor ate yogurt. She read and slept during the 13-hour flight. Aguero said she smiled at him, but he didn't speak up, which probably suited her just fine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.