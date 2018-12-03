After Complaints, Cleveland Radio Station Pulls Christmas Song

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A radio station in Cleveland has had enough of a classic Christmas song. "Baby, It's Cold Outside" always seemed a little creepy. A woman sings, I really can't stay, and a man tries to keep her there. She asks, what's in this drink?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE")

MARILYN MAXWELL: (Singing) Say, what's in this drink?

DEAN MARTIN: (Singing) No cabs to be had...

The duet has been around since 1944. But WDOK-FM banned it, finding it goes too far for 2018. Much like the woman on the date, it simply must go. It's MORNING EDITION.