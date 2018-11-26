© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Storage Locker Buyer In California Finds 7.5 Million In Safe

Published November 26, 2018 at 6:26 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dan Dotson, who operates his own auction house and stars in "Storage Wars" on A&E, recently recounted a crazy story about found money. Apparently, Dotson had auctioned off a storage unit for $500. The guy who bought it found a safe inside and got the surprise of a lifetime when he opened it - $7.5 million in cash. When the original owners realized their safe had been sold, they offered the man $1.2 million to return the rest of the money. Not a bad return on investment. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.