Father Of Illinois High School Football Player Poses As Referee

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's high school football playoff season, and the parent of an Illinois player left nothing to chance. He allegedly attended a game in a referee's uniform. He worked his way into the game standing on the sidelines talking with the real refs, and his son's team, Nazareth Academy, came back to win. The Chicago Tribune says boosters of the losing team are suing, but the fake ref defended himself on Facebook saying I didn't make one bad call. I made sure the best team won. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.