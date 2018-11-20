© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Speed Cameras In Italian Village Record Thousands Of Infractions

Published November 20, 2018 at 6:28 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, my brother was enraged by drivers who blew through a stop sign in front of his house, so he set up a camera to document them. Same thing happened in the Italian village of Acquetico. Residents complained of speeding cars, so the mayor set up a camera. And in two weeks, it recorded more than 58,000 violations. In a town with a speed limit equaling 31 mph, the worst offender was driving 84. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.