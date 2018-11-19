Drivers Snap Photos Of Camel Walking In Pennsylvania Snowstorm

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A camel, a ship of the desert, apparently also does well in snow. Drivers outside Philadelphia saw one during a snowstorm. The camel was being transported to an event when the vehicle carrying it was stuck. Its handler decided it was best to walk back home to a petting zoo, which is how the camel named Einstein became a star of social media photographed by passing drivers because as they say, show pictures or it didn't happen. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.