Romanian Man Returns Euro Notes Found In Secondhand Cupboard

Published November 15, 2018 at 5:59 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Romanian man did not insist on the principle finders, keepers. He's a construction worker. He bought a secondhand cupboard and inside found a metal box stuffed with euro notes. The money was the equivalent of $107,000. Rather than keep it, he insisted on finding the owner, who gratefully gave a reward. The worker won't say how much, though presumably less than $107,000. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.