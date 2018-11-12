Southern California Couple Reflects On Fleeing Their Home

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We are in Thousand Oaks, Calif., this morning. This is one of the communities in this state suffering through dangerous wildfires. They have been explosive and fast-moving. Johnny Fortier saw one of them coming. He lives in a mobile home park here in Southern California.

JOHNNY FORTIER: A very small fire grew to the entire top side of the mountains. All three peaks were on fire with the wind blowing the flames. I said an Our Father, tried to bless our homes and realized it's time to go.

GREENE: Johnny and his wife, Shandra, did evacuate. And yesterday, they returned. And they were picking through what was left.

J. FORTIER: Our friend here, Poogh, drove us up to let us see the remnants of what was our house, our home. My wife, Shandra, and I, our three children - you know, we've been here 12 1/2 years. What can I say? I loved this place a lot. I still do. But it looks like a war zone. We basically left with the clothes on our bodies, some pictures from the wall, some religious items, some crucifixes. I mean, we lost everything, not just our house but its entire contents. And it's all gone.

SHANDRA FORTIER: It hasn't even set in yet. But we really didn't find much. I'm happy to see that there are a lot of trees still standing. And there is actually a lot of greenery. And the horses below are OK. And it won't be too long. And we'll see this place looking beautiful again.

