What Happens In Vegas Stays In Vegas Except When A Truck Drives Into A Pool

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Police in Las Vegas get a lot of crazy calls, as do tow truck drivers for that matter. The other day, both had to be dispatched to the backyard of a Las Vegas home where someone had driven a U-Haul truck into an empty swimming pool. Big Valley Towing had to use a crane to get the truck out. Now, how did the truck get in the swimming pool? The company said the driver's shoelace got stuck on the accelerator, which sounds like an innocuous thing that could have happened, but it is Vegas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.