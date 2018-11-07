Pringles Rolls Out Limited-Edition Chips For Thanksgiving

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. We are weeks away from my favorite holiday of the year, Thanksgiving. I'm in it for the cranberry sauce. This year, Pringles is rolling out a limited edition line of chips with Thanksgiving-inspired flavors like turkey stuffing and pumpkin pie. If you find that a little stomach turning, consider this - Pringles, which is owned by Kellogg's, said those were the three most popular of eight flavors it tried out. What on earth were the other five? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.