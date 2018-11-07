© 2021
Beto O'Rourke Uses Expletive In Concession Speech

Published November 7, 2018 at 5:36 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke did not win. Republican Senator Ted Cruz prevailed in a fierce race with turnout nearly as high as in a presidential election. But while Republicans can be satisfied, the Democrat memorably signed off. His speech to supporters included a certain adjective.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BETO O'ROURKE: I'm so [expletive] proud of you guys.

INSKEEP: Yeah, he said that. We could bleep the word because it is recorded, but networks that carried him live on TV could not. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.