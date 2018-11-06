© 2021
Donut City Customers Help Owner Care For His Wife

Published November 6, 2018 at 6:52 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Donut City opened in Seal Beach, Calif., decades ago. It's run by John and Stella Chhan, who arrived as refugees from Cambodia. Recently, Stella suffered an aneurysm, and she is recovering, according to local news. The regulars at Donut City wanted to start a GoFundMe campaign, but Mr. Chhan refused. So plan B - buy more doughnuts. They've been clearing the shelves by mid-morning so Mr. Chhan doesn't have to worry about the shop and can spend time with his wife. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.