Secret Service Protects Estonia's President As She Runs U.S. Marathon

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Secret Service protects U.S. presidents but also visiting heads of state. So when the president of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, was here, they were on duty. You know, stick close during her meetings, her meals. Oh, and her 26-mile run. President Kaljulaid was in the New York City Marathon so two agents had to run alongside her. They seemed undaunted. One agent, already training for another marathon, said, I just added 10 miles to my training day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.